Jim Cramer Weighs In On Allergan, Procter & Gamble And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2018 7:24am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he likes Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX). He thinks the company had a better quarter than people thought and he endorsed it as a buy.

Cramer thinks that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) could drop another 4 to 5 points and then he would buy the stock.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) has a good yield, said Cramer. He advised his viewer to diversify away from the stock and buy the tech stocks.

Cramer would wait for Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) to drop below $180 before he buys it.

Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) has a good yield and the stock is coming back, said Cramer. He would buy it.

