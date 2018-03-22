Jim Cramer Weighs In On Canada Goose, Dollar Tree, Honeywell And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he wouldn't buy Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR). He thinks that Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is a better buy.

Cramer would buy Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON). He believes the CEO is making nice moves.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is the best managed refiner, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.

Cramer likes Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) as a long-term hold. He thinks the stock could pull back, if it fails to beat $38.

Cramer thinks he should have been more negative about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) the last time he was asked about the stock. The CEO stepped down and the quarter wasn't great.