Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Johnson & Johnson, Nokia And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is too cheap. He is a buyer of the stock at its current price level.

Cramer would start building a long position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), but he would do it slowly on its way down and in pyramid fashion.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has no edge, thinks Cramer. He would rather buy Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR).

Cramer thinks that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is a great company and he would buy the stock. He added that it may decline $10, because of the current market behavior.

Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK) is an interesting speculation, believes Cramer. He wouldn't sell the stock any more.

Cramer would wait for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to drop to $45 and then he would buy the stock.