From Tesla Inc. announcing its Semi pricing to the Donald Trump administration’s massive EPA rollback, there’s a lot to unpack in the autos sector this week.

Let’s dive into the top stories that made headlines.

Tesla’s Semi Pricing Undercuts Rivals

In a move that’s sure to shake up the electric vehicle market, Tesla has reportedly set the price for its Semi Long-Range trim level at $300,000, significantly undercutting its competitors. The Standard trim, with a range of 325 miles, will retail for $260,000. The Semi is expected to hit the roads in 2026.

Trump Administration Ends ‘EV Era’

In a historic deregulatory action, the Trump administration has terminated the 2009 "endangerment finding," effectively dismantling the legal foundation for federal climate regulations. This move eliminates greenhouse gas emission standards for cars and trucks, marking a significant shift away from the government-led push for electric vehicles.

Pentagon Adds Alibaba, BYD To Chinese Military List

In a move that could reignite tensions between the United States and China, the Pentagon has added prominent Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., to the Chinese military list. However, the filing was reportedly pulled ahead of the April summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Ford Anticipates $7 Billion In EV-Related Charges

Ford Motor Co. has revealed that it expects over $7 billion in EV-related charges in 2026 and 2027. The announcement came during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call, where CFO Sherry House shared plans for rejigging its “EV portfolio and assets” and launching new multi-energy platforms.

Waymo Considers $2.5 Billion Hyundai Deal

Alphabet Inc.’s self-driving cab service, Waymo, is reportedly mulling over a $2.5 billion deal with Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd. to add over 50,000 Ioniq 5 EVs to its fleet.

