Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will reportedly charge $300,000 for the Semi Long-Range trim level ahead of 2026 deliveries.

$260,000 For Standard Trim, $300,000 For The Long Range Semi

The automaker will retail the Standard trim with 325 miles of range for $260,000 in addition to the $300,000 price tag for the Long-Range trim, Electrek reported on Tuesday.

Citing California Air Resources Board (CARB) data, the report suggested that the average price of a Zero-emission truck hovered around the $435,000 mark, which means that Tesla's Semi, with its reported $290,000 price before destination fees and taxes, would undercut rivals by over $145,000, the report said.

Tesla Reveals Semi Trims

The news comes as Tesla revealed two trim levels for the Semi Truck, with both able to recover 60% of the driving range from a 30-minute charge, according to the automaker. What's more, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the Semi would be entering high-volume production sometime this year.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: TSLA surged 1.89% to $425.21 at market close on Tuesday and declined 0.06% to $424.96 during overnight trading.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Mike Mareen / Shutterstock.com