Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) self-driving cab service Waymo is reportedly considering a deal with Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd. (OTC:HYMLF) to add over 50,000 Ioniq 5 EVs to the Waymo fleet.

$50,000 Per Unit

Waymo didn’t immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Waymo Under Scrutiny

The news comes as Waymo has been under scrutiny by NHTSA following an incident when a Waymo AV collided with a child in Sacramento near a school zone. NHTSA has said that over 3,000 Waymo AVs could be under investigation.

Michael Burry’s Warning

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Alphabet scores well on the Momentum and Quality metrics and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: GOOGL slid 2.39% at market close on Wednesday, but gained 0.23% during the after-hours session. It currently trades at $311.69.

