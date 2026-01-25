China Builds World's Largest Car Carrier Ship Capable Of Transporting 10,000 Cars Amid Aggressive EV Expansion

Amid an aggressive expansion in EV exports from Chinese automakers like BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) , Chery Automobile Co. Ltd., and more, a China-based shipbuilding company has built the world's largest car carrier capable of carrying more than 10,000 cars.

230 Meter-Long, 14-Deck Design

The ship carrier, built by Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited capable of carrying 10,800 cars, CnEVPost reported on Friday. The ship is powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and measures 230 meters (approximately 754 feet) in length, 40 meters (over 131 feet) in beam, and has a structural draft of 10.5 meters (34 feet).

The previous record-holding carriers were made by Anji Logistics. The ships, “Anji Soundness” and “Anji Ansheng,” both had a capacity of 9,500 vehicle spaces. BYD’s Shenzhen vessel also had space for 9,200 vehicles and flies under the flag of Hong Kong.

China's Overseas Expansion

The news comes as Chinese automakers are steadily gaining ground in overseas markets like Europe. Recently, BYD took the top EV maker crown away from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) .

Chery, which is China's largest exporter, is also actively sending cars to countries like Mexico. It also recorded a surge in its Hong Kong-listed shares following its public debut on the Hong Kong exchange.

The company, despite a strong overseas performance, sold over 420,398 units in December 2025, which represented an 18.34% YoY decline from 2024. Overseas, BYD sold 133,172 units in December, which showcased a 133.01% YoY growth from December 2024.

What's more, Chinese exports grew over 87% as automakers exported over 199,836 vehicles last month out of the country. Automakers from China also reported a 63% growth in European exports, while Chinese EVs accounted for a record high 12.8% market share in Europe’s EV sector.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock