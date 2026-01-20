Tom Nash Says This Energy Stock Could Solve AI's Power Crisis: Sees 7x Upside And 1,400% Revenue Growth In 5 years 'If They Execute'

Investor Tom Nash says this California-based energy company will play a pivotal role in solving AI’s “greatest bottleneck,” that is, reliable power for data centers.

Sees 7x Upside Through 2030

Nash, known for earlier bullish calls on Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , is now highlighting fuel-cell maker Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE:BE) as his next major bet, projecting significant upside in the coming years.

On his YouTube channel last week, Nash said that the company was addressing what he called “literally the greatest bottleneck in AI,” with its on-site fuel-cell systems that allow data centers to bypass the strained U.S. electrical grid entirely.

“You drop this thing in the parking lot and you have electricity without the grid,” he said, describing the technology as a plug-and-play alternative to years-long grid upgrades.

He highlighted Bloom’s unique edge in the race to power AI workloads, adding that it was “the only game in town,” with no other competing service with similar solutions.

According to Nash, if Bloom captured just 20% of the expected AI power demand, it stands to hit “$30 billion” in potential revenue, translating to a “1,400% increase” from its current levels.

Based on these assumptions, he said the company could support a valuation of “$1,000 per share,” which represents an upside of 568% from current levels, a 6x to 7x surge, which he said the company can hit by 2030 “if they execute” well going forward.

Nash also highlighted the risks involved in his thesis, pointing to the company's uneven history and the stock's extreme volatility. He said, “management has a track record of missing earnings, overpromising, [and] underdelivering,” adding that the stock "can drop 50% in three days,” if the sentiment turns.

Even so, he described the setup as an “asymmetric bet,” saying that the potential upside remains “insanely higher” than the downside if the company manages to execute.

Bloom Energy’s Shares Surge In 2026

Shares of Bloom Energy are off to a great start in 2026, up 51.48% year-to-date, less than three weeks into the new year. This comes after the company inked a new credit agreement with Wells Fargo earlier this month for a $600 million revolving multicurrency facility.

The stock rallied 330% in 2025, and currently trades at a market capitalization of $35.4 billion, at a fairly expensive 172.41 times forward earnings.

Bloom Energy’s shares were up 7.42% on Friday, closing at $149.50, and are down 3.82% overnight. The stock scores high on Momentum and Growth in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms.

Photo Courtesy: Xharites on Shutterstock.com