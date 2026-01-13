Exclusive: Is Apple Late To Foldable iPhones? Ming-Chi Kuo Says Cupertino Isn't At 'Disadvantage' As Samsung Sees Foldables Go Mainstream

Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) long-anticipated entry into the foldable iPhone market may not be as delayed — or as risky — as it appears, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, even as Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF) says the category is nearing mainstream adoption.

Apple's Timing May Not Be A Problem After All

Apple has yet to launch a foldable iPhone, but Kuo, a TF International Securities analyst known for tracking Apple's supply chain, told Benzinga that timing alone does not put Cupertino at a strategic "disadvantage."

"Android foldables still haven't become mainstream in the premium segment," Kuo said, suggesting the market remains early and under-penetrated.

Because adoption has yet to accelerate meaningfully among high-end buyers, Apple's late arrival does not necessarily mean it has missed a critical window.

Software Could Be Apple's Biggest Weapon

Kuo believes Apple's strength lies less in hardware novelty and more in execution. He pointed to software and user interface design as areas where current foldable devices continue to fall short.

"If Apple can truly nail the software and UI experience around foldables — an area where current Android foldables are still lacking — I believe most consumers would welcome a larger display," Kuo said, provided the device remains easy to carry.

A Foldable iPhone Could Reset The Market

Beyond Apple's own product cycle, Kuo sees broader implications for the smartphone industry. A successful foldable iPhone could push competitors to follow suit and help expand the category as a whole.

"If Apple delivers a great software and UI experience on a foldable iPhone," it could trigger a new upgrade cycle in the high-end segment, Kuo said, adding that it could offer the market a fresh source of growth.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Samsung Says Foldables Are Nearing The Mainstream

Samsung, Apple's longtime rival and one of the more established players in foldables, struck an optimistic tone when asked about the market's trajectory.

In an emailed statement to Benzinga, the company said foldables are entering an "acceleration phase," citing TechInsights’ projections that shipments could surpass 20 million units in 2025.

Samsung highlighted that newer devices are thinner, lighter and more durable, moving the category beyond novelty toward everyday usability.

Consumers, Samsung added, are increasingly focused on what foldables enable — such as multitasking, large-screen productivity and AI-powered features — rather than the form factor itself.

As for Apple's potential entry, Samsung framed it as a natural evolution. New competitors, the company said, help validate and expand the category, even as it plans to maintain leadership through continued innovation.

Foldable Smartphone Shipments Hit Record High In 2025

In a December 2025 report, Counterpoint Research noted that global foldable smartphone shipments rose 14% year over year in the third quarter of 2025, hitting a record quarterly high, driven largely by strong momentum from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold7 lineup.

Shipments for full-year 2025 are on pace for consistent mid-teens annual growth, with 2026 expected to see sharper acceleration as device hardware matures and Apple potentially boosts demand at the high end of the market.

Samsung's newly introduced Galaxy Z TriFold also serves as a strategic test case designed to strengthen the company's technological leadership before a wider commercial rollout in future product cycles.

Traders Predict Foldable iPhone Launch Before 2027

Meanwhile, talk of a foldable iPhone has shifted from analyst reports and supply-chain rumors to actual market bets. On Polymarket, traders are now pricing in a 76% chance that Apple will launch a foldable iPhone before 2027, up from roughly 42% in mid-December.

On the other hand, Kalshi market data points to broad agreement that a foldable iPhone would sit at the top of Apple's pricing ladder.

Traders are assigning about a 92% probability that the device would carry a starting price of at least $1,800, an 80% chance it would exceed $2,000, and roughly 65% odds that pricing would reach $2,200 or higher.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Apple maintains a solid medium and long-term outlook, even as its shares face short-term headwinds. Click here to compare Apple's performance with its industry peers.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.