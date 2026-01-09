SpaceX Wins FCC Approval For 15,000 Gen2 Starlink Satellites As Elon Musk Pushes Gigabit Internet

On Friday, the Federal Communications Commission granted Elon Musk's SpaceX a major regulatory victory, approving thousands of next-generation Starlink satellites.

FCC Greenlights Major Starlink Expansion

The FCC said it has approved SpaceX's request to deploy 7,500 additional second-generation Starlink satellites, bringing the total authorized Gen2 constellation to 15,000 satellites worldwide.

The approval allows SpaceX to upgrade its satellites, operate across five frequency bands, and lift prior restrictions that limited overlapping coverage.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr called the decision a turning point for satellite broadband.

"This FCC authorization is a game-changer for enabling next-generation services," Carr said, adding that the move will strengthen competition and help connect underserved communities.

Gigabit Speeds And Direct-To-Cell Connectivity

According to the FCC, the newly approved satellites will support internet speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second, enable direct-to-cell connectivity outside the U.S., and provide supplemental mobile coverage within the country.

The expanded constellation is expected to power next-generation mobile services, particularly in rural, remote, and disaster-affected regions.

FCC Defers Full 30,000-Satellite Plan

While SpaceX has sought approval to deploy nearly 30,000 Gen2 satellites, the FCC opted to move cautiously, authorizing only half of the proposal for now.

"We find that authorization for additional satellites is in the public interest," the agency said, while deferring approval for the remaining 14,988 satellites until the Gen2 systems are tested in orbit and concerns around congestion and orbital safety are addressed.

Deadlines And Deployment Requirements

Under the ruling, SpaceX must deploy 50% of the authorized Gen2 satellites by Dec. 1, 2028, with the remainder launched by December 2031.

The company is also required to complete deployment of its first-generation Starlink satellites by late November 2027.

SpaceX's IPO Speculation Grows

The FCC approval comes as speculation builds around a potential SpaceX IPO, with Musk having previously suggested that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholders could gain access.

Reports have floated valuations ranging from $800 billion to $1.5 trillion.

