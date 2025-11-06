Elon Musk Hints SpaceX Could Go Public Despite Downsides: 'I Do Want Supporters To…'

SpaceX CEO and billionaire Elon Musk hinted at the possibility of the commercial space flight company going public at some point in the future during Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) annual shareholder meeting.

SpaceX Stock To Go Public?

During Thursday's shareholder event, Musk hinted at the possibility of allowing Tesla supporters to invest in SpaceX stock. "I want to try to figure out some way for Tesla shareholders to participate in SpaceX," Musk said during the event.

"I do want supporters to have SpaceX stock," Musk said. However, he outlined the "2500-shareholder threshold," which a company requires to be publicly traded. "Maybe at some point SpaceX should become a public company," the CEO said, despite all the "downsides" of being publicly traded.

SpaceX's Expedited Lunar Timeline

The comments follow a recent update shared by SpaceX, detailing an expedited timeline of its lunar mission roadmap. The company touted the Starship rocket as a critical element for NASA's Artemis mission. Musk had also said that the Starship was designed to carry over "100 people" on board.

The update came after US Transportation Secretary and Interim NASA Administrator Sean Duffy commented that SpaceX was not progressing fast enough for the Artemis mission and suggested opening up bidding for the mission to the company's rivals, like Jeff Bezos-backed Blue Origin.

Jared Isaacman's Nomination

Meanwhile, Musk's close ally and Shift4 Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:FOUR) CEO Jared Isaacman was nominated for the NASA Administrator job by President Donald Trump again after he rescinded Isaacman's nomination, citing previous political associations.

This came after reports suggested that he was back in the running for the role, and faced competition from retired US Air Force Lieutenant General Joseph Guastella, who serves as an executive with Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock