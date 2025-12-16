What's Going On With Accenture Stock Tuesday?

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) erased earlier gains Tuesday as investors weighed analyst optimism against acquisition news.

The consulting firm initially rose after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock and raised its price forecast.

Morgan Stanley lifted Accenture to Overweight from Equal-Weight. Analyst James Faucette raised its price forecast to $320 from $271.

Also Read: Palantir Technologies: Analyst Expects AI Tailwinds To Support Growth Momentum

Accenture Makes AI Infrastructure Move

Accenture announced an agreement to buy a majority stake in DLB Associates.

The firm will acquire 65% of the U.S.-based engineering consultancy. The deal expands Accenture's data center design and advisory capabilities. Accenture aims to help clients deploy AI infrastructure faster.

DLB focuses on data center site selection and technical due diligence. The firm also specializes in design engineering and commissioning services.

Its offerings include construction quality oversight and energy optimization. DLB serves hyperscalers, neo-clouds, and colocation providers.

Integration Plans

About 620 DLB employees will join Accenture's Industry X practice. David Quirk and Neil Chauhan will continue leading the DLB team.

The addition strengthens infrastructure and capital projects capabilities. Accenture expects broader end-to-end delivery for data center clients.

Julie Sweet, Accenture's chair and chief executive, highlighted rising demand.

"As AI-driven demand for data center capacity accelerates, our clients increasingly face infrastructure constraints that impact their core value chains," Sweet said.

She emphasized speed, scale, and reliability for AI deployments.

Deal Terms And Timing

Accenture did not disclose financial terms. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals. Closing will occur after customary conditions are met.

ACN Price Action: Accenture shares were down 0.69% at $272.77 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read More:

Image via Shutterstock