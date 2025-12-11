USDOT Brings In Salesforce AI To Overhaul Transportation System

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is taking a central role in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s nationwide technology overhaul, as the agency expands its use of the company’s AI tools to modernize travel safety and operations.

By unifying fragmented systems and deploying intelligent agents, USDOT aims to automate manual tasks and deliver faster, more reliable service to citizens across the country.

The agency is implementing a comprehensive digital transformation across roads, airways, rail, and ports. With Salesforce-powered automation and integrated data systems, USDOT plans to reduce delays, improve infrastructure project delivery, and strengthen safety oversight through real-time information sharing.

AI Assistants At The Core Of USDOT’s Strategy

At the core of the strategy are AI-driven assistants built on Salesforce’s Agentforce platform. These agents will manage 24/7 inquiries, detect safety risks, and suggest responses to traffic or highway disruptions. They will also analyze large datasets, accelerate grant processing, and free staff to focus on higher-value tasks.

Public-sector adopters of similar tools report faster response times and increased operational agility, underscoring government momentum toward AI-enabled services.

The initiative features upgraded portals for transportation-related complaints and enhanced call-center tools that support more personalized assistance. Standardized, real-time data sharing across states will allow quicker investigations of noncompliance and unsafe practices.

Salesforce’s government-ready solutions integrate securely with federal systems, providing a unified view of transportation operations.

