Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google has promoted a veteran engineer to lead its artificial intelligence infrastructure strategy as the company scales the computing backbone powering its Gemini models.

After 15 years at Google, Vahdat will become chief technologist for AI infrastructure and join the small group of 15–20 executives who report directly to CEO Sundar Pichai.

Google expects to spend over $90 billion in capital expenditures by the end of 2025, most of it on the infrastructure Vahdat will now lead, Semafor reported on Thursday, citing an internal memo.

Gemini 3 Powers AI Expansion

In November, Google launched Gemini 3 to outpace OpenAI by rolling out a more intelligent, multimodal, and agentic AI system that understands user intent with fewer prompts, delivers richer and more visual answers across Search.

Google’s Gemini 3 model success stems from a decade of building custom TPU chips, designing cooling systems and optical switches around them, and vertically integrating the hardware and software that power models like Gemini.

Vahdat helped overhaul Google’s Jupiter data-center network in 2022, cutting the cost of serving core products like YouTube, Search, and Cloud.

Rising Competition and Market Impact

CNBC’s Jim Cramer had warned that Google’s new Gemini 3 model could spell trouble for OpenAI, predicting on X that tens of millions of users would shift to Gemini and leave OpenAI scrambling.

His post followed reports that Sam Altman put the company in “code red” to improve ChatGPT as Google’s latest Gemini system gains momentum, boosts its user base, and intensifies competition across AI models and even Nvidia’s dominance in AI chips.

Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post said Gemini’s user growth is bolstering Alphabet’s AI ecosystem, boosting engagement and driving a sharp rise in traffic, even as Google Search remains stable against rising competition from ChatGPT.

GOOGL stock has gained over 69% year-to-date, driven by Cloud & AI business (especially with Gemini), increased investment forecasts, and positive analyst sentiment.

Alphabet has a consensus price forecast of $296.69 based on the ratings of 39 analysts.

GOOGL Price Action: Alphabet shares were down 0.22% at $319.50 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $328.83, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock