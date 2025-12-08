ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) announced on Monday that it plans to invest 110 million Canadian dollars to help Canadian government agencies adopt artificial intelligence more quickly, including building Canada-hosted infrastructure and hiring approximately 100 workers in the country.

The multi-year commitment focuses on federal departments, provinces, Crown corporations, and large cities, aiming to expand secure, in-country operations for public-sector customers.

The company said it will launch a Canada Centre of Excellence and add roughly 100 high-skilled, Canada-based roles. ServiceNow also plans to strengthen data residency, privacy, and security controls by running its platform in a local environment tailored to government requirements.

Also Read: Workday Bets Big On ‘Actionable AI’ With Pipedream Deal

ServiceNow said Canadian-hosted operations can help public agencies automate routine work, improve service delivery, and boost efficiency while keeping tighter control over where data is stored and how systems are managed.

“This is a major investment in Canada’s digital future,” said Chris Ellison, group vice president and general manager, ServiceNow Canada. Canada’s Minister of AI and Digital Innovation, Evan Solomon, said, “Advancing secure AI adoption and digital sovereignty is essential to building a resilient Canadian economy.”

In another move involving the company, shareholders approved a 5-for-1 stock split, meaning investors will receive four additional shares for each share held.

NOW Price Action: ServiceNow shares were up 0.19% at $856.01 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock