Elon Musk, founder and CEO and of SpaceX, at VIVA Technology
December 10, 2025 11:55 PM 3 min read

Elon Musk Says Waymo 'Never Really Had A Chance Against Tesla' As Robotaxi Rival Completes 14 Million Robotaxi Rides In 2025

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has taken a swipe at Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) autonomous cab company Waymo amid a Robotaxi push in the U.S.

Waymo Never Had A Chance, Says Elon Musk

On Tuesday, Google's chief scientist for DeepMind, Jeff Dean, took to the social media platform X, sharing his views on Waymo's progress in the AV sector. Dean was asked about his thoughts on Tesla's AI application. "I don’t think Tesla has anywhere near the volume of rider-only autonomous miles that Waymo has," Dean said.

Responding to Dean's post, Musk shared his thoughts. "Waymo never really had a chance against Tesla," Musk said, adding that this would become clear to people in "hindsight."

Waymo Announces 14 Million Paid Robotaxi Rides

On Wednesday, Waymo shared that it had reached 14 million paid Robotaxi rides for the year. The company says it is going "to exceed 20 million lifetime trips by the end of the year." Waymo reports that its riders have clocked over 3.8 million hours in total across all the cities it operates in.

Waymo Completes 450,000 Weekly Rides, Ross Gerber Weighs In

The news comes in as Waymo reportedly reached the 450,000 weekly rides milestone, as investment firm Tiger Global, which holds a position in Waymo, in a letter to investors, shared updated figures of Waymo’s weekly Robotaxi rides, which stood at 450,000 per week.

Ross Gerber, co-founder of Gerber Kawasaki, weighed in on the updated figures, targeting a $200 million annual revenue for Waymo from its fleet of 2,500 Robotaxis across all of its cities. He also shared that Waymo's growth could be a challenge for Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Elon Musk Says Tesla Has Solved Unsupervised FSD

Speaking at the xAI Hackathon, Musk shared updates on Tesla's self-driving exploits. The billionaire shared that FSD Unsupervised is "pretty much solved at this point." He also added that there would be no onboard safety monitors in the Austin Robotaxis within three weeks.

Tesla scores well on Momentum, while offering satisfactory Quality and Growth, but poor Value. It also has a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Price Action: TSLA surged 1.41% to $451.45 at Market close, but declined 0.65% further during After-hours to $448.50, according to Benzinga Pro data.

