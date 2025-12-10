Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) teamed up with the U.S. Navy to deploy its Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform across the Maritime Industrial Base under the ShipOS program.

The U.S. Navy partnered with Palantir Technologies to deploy Palantir’s Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform across the Maritime Industrial Base through a new initiative called ShipOS, approving up to $448 million to speed the adoption of AI and autonomous technologies in shipbuilding.

Navy Secretary John Phelan and Palantir CEO Alex Karp announced the program, which applies data-driven software to modernize complex, outdated shipbuilding processes and improve real-time decision-making across supply chains.

Through the Maritime Industrial Base Program and Naval Sea Systems Command, ShipOS aggregates data from enterprise systems, legacy databases, and operational sources to identify bottlenecks and more.

Pilot Results Show Major Efficiency Gains

Early pilots showed sharp gains, with General Dynamics Electric Boat cutting submarine schedule planning from 160 hours to minutes and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard shrinking material review times from weeks to under an hour.

The Navy will first roll out the software across submarine shipbuilders, public shipyards, and critical suppliers before expanding to surface ship programs.

The program aims to cut costs, reduce delays, and boost output, while creating a more modern and resilient U.S. shipbuilding industrial base.

Palantir stock has gained over 140% year-to-date, driven by AI-driven demand, commercial & government growth, and increased government contracts.

New Partnership With Northslope

Last Friday, Palantir expanded its partnership with Northslope to push wider adoption of its AIP platform and unlock additional enterprise value.

Under the deal, Northslope became the first member of Palantir’s new Vanguard: Elite network, strengthening Palantir’s ecosystem and accelerating customer deployment of applied AI solutions.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir Technologies shares were up 1.40% at $184.39 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

