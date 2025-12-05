Palantir headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley - Palo Alto, California
5:42 AM

Palantir Picks Northslope As First Elite AI Partner In Big Expansion Push

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) on Thursday disclosed an expanded collaboration with Northslope, the first and fastest-growing Palantir-native applied AI company.

Northslope, which was founded in 2024 by Palantir alumni, is a trusted Palantir partner, building production-ready AI applications for global customers.

Northslope and Palantir collaborate with leading organizations to deliver transformative AI outcomes at speed, scale, and with enterprise-grade security.

Deal Details

As per the deal, Northslope becomes the inaugural member of the Palantir Vanguard: Elite network, which is a designation that underscores its growing track record of delivering AI outcomes for customers on Palantir’s platforms.

Ted Mabrey, Global Head of Commercial at Palantir Technologies, said, “Northslope enables customers to win with AIP and dominate their industry. We are extremely bullish on Northslope’s vision and execution, and are proud to serve the most critical institutions in the West together.”

Recent Updates

On Wednesday, Palantir introduced Chain Reaction, a new operating system designed to bolster the nation’s fast-growing artificial intelligence infrastructure.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) and Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) joined Palantir as founding partners.

As the U.S. accelerates its energy infrastructure buildout, the platform aims to help energy producers, power distributors, data centers, and infrastructure builders transform aging power assets into high-uptime resources.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir Technologies shares were up 0.47% at $178.75 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

