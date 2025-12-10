Cathie's Trimming, Burry's Shorting — But Palantir Keeps Adding Contracts Like It Didn't Get The Memo

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) isn't behaving like a stock with two high-profile skeptics circling it. Cathie Wood has been chipping away at her position, Michael Burry is sitting on a ~5 million–share put bet, and valuation critics have plenty of ammo. And yet, Palantir just keeps marching higher — helped along by a steady drip of new contracts and an AI product pipeline that refuses to slow down.

The numbers tell the real story. The stock is up 142% year to date, 37% in six months, and even after a choppy month, it bounced 7% in the past five days. Shares now sit not far below their 52-week high ($207.52) — more than triple the 52-week low ($63.40) — a performance that suggests someone forgot to brief the market on the supposed bearish overhang.

Palantir’s AI Contracts Keep Rolling In

While the skeptics posture, Palantir is acting like a company in expansion mode. Its new U.S. Navy "ShipOS" contract tightens its grip on defense work, reinforcing a segment that already delivered standout growth. And the launch of Chain Reaction OS — an AI system designed to coordinate data-center energy use — signals Palantir's ambition to sit at the center of the AI-power bottleneck, one of 2025's biggest market themes.

If data centers are the new factories, Palantir wants to run the operating system.

A Growth Profile That Outruns Critics

Third quarter revenue hit $1.18 billion, up 60% year over year. Government sales grew 52%, U.S. commercial revenue doubled, and FY2025 guidance moved higher.

Analysts remain wary of valuation, with Hold/Neutral ratings and targets clustering near $200, but fundamental momentum hasn't been affected by the caution.

PLTR Stock Not Taking Cue

Cathie may be trimming. Burry may be shorting. But Palantir keeps landing contracts, lifting guidance, and building momentum — and for now, the stock is reacting like it didn't get their memo.

Photo by Mamun Sheikh via Shutterstock