Palantir's Deal Frenzy: 26 Partnerships Across 15 Sectors — And No Sign Of Slowing

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) spent most of 2025 absorbing heat for its valuation, but while the market argued about the multiple, the company quietly executed one of the most aggressive expansion streaks of any enterprise software player this year. In 10 months, Palantir stitched together 26 partnerships spanning 15 sectors, taking its business far beyond the defense-first label critics still cling to.

A Partner List That Reads Like A Corporate Who's Who

The breadth is hard to miss. PwC UK, Deloitte and Accenture Federal Services pulled Palantir deeper into consulting. Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) and Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) opened doors in telecom and automotive. SOMPO, TWG Global and Société Générale broadened its insurance and financial services reach.

Aviation came via FTAI Aviation Ltd (NASDAQ:FTAI) and Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) ; mobility through EYSA. And in healthcare, Palantir went from "interesting" to "everywhere" — with OneMedNet, the Joint Commission, R1 and NHS-linked programmes all moving to its stack.

Industrials, Infrastructure And Sovereign Ties Take The Expansion Wider

Beyond the marquee names, the industrial wave may be the most underappreciated. Fedrigoni, Valoriza, SAUR, BlueForge and six Warp Speed manufacturing customers brought Palantir into reindustrialization, environmental services and utilities.

Dubai Holding's Aither added sovereign depth, while the Nuclear Company partnership and UK Armed Forces simulations via Hadean extended the company's reach into energy and defense-tech modernization.

Velocity, Not Volume, Is The Real Signal

Enterprise AI rarely scales into regulated industries at this speed. Palantir didn't just diversify — it accelerated. Fifteen sectors in under a year isn't a pipeline build-out. It's a structural repositioning that markets will eventually have to price.

Why It Matters To Investors

The contradiction sits in plain sight: the stock still trades like a valuation debate, yet the deal sheet reads like a multi-industry takeover in motion. If 2025 was Palantir's "prove it" year, the company didn't tiptoe. It went wide, fast and with intent.

And heading into 2026, the question isn't whether Palantir is expanding — it's whether Wall Street stops staring at the multiple long enough to see the company it's already becoming.

