Elon Musk Was Once Asked By OpenAI CEO Sam Altman: 'I Want To Be The Next Elon Musk. How Do I Do That?' — Here's What The Tesla Chief Said

In a 2016 conversation, Sam Altman asked Elon Musk how ambitious young entrepreneurs can become like him and the tech mogul shared insights from his early years that shaped Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , SpaceX and his ventures into AI.

Musk's Advice: Focus On What's Truly Useful

During the discussion posted on the Y Combinator YouTube channel, Altman asked a common question: "I want to be the next Elon Musk, how do I do that?"

Musk reflected on his college years, explaining that he had five major areas of interest: making life multiplanetary, accelerating sustainable energy, building the Internet, exploring genetics and advancing artificial intelligence.

He described his early focus on electric cars and energy storage technologies, including advanced ultracapacitors, before pivoting to an Internet startup in 1995, recognizing a unique opportunity at a critical moment for technology.

He explained that pursuing a PhD might have led to knowledge that, while academically valuable, may not have had a practical impact on the world and he wanted to focus on work that could make a real difference.

"I didn't expect to be involved in all of those things," Musk said. "I really was just trying to be useful. That’s the optimization, it’s like what can I do that would actually be useful."

Musk currently has a net worth of $467 billion, making him the wealthiest person on Earth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

The tech mogul also has companies like Neuralink and The Boring Company under his belt.

Altman And Musk: From Collaboration To Conflict

Altman first met Musk over a decade ago at SpaceX headquarters in California. The two bonded over AI and the risks of centralized control in AI development.

In 2015, Altman pitched Musk on creating OpenAI, describing it as a "Manhattan Project for solving AI" to rival tech giants like Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google. Musk provided early funding and support.

However, tensions arose by 2017–2018 over OpenAI's strategy, funding, and Musk's bid for greater control. He resigned from the board in early 2018, ending his direct involvement.

Public Feud And Rivalry In AI And Space

Since leaving OpenAI, Musk has repeatedly criticized the company's shift toward profit-making, filing multiple lawsuits over alleged nonprofit violations and antitrust concerns.

In 2025, he attempted a $97 billion bid for OpenAI, which he later dropped. Meanwhile, Altman has expanded into space ventures, investing in firms like Stoke Space, positioning himself as a competitor to Musk's SpaceX.

The rivalry now extends across multiple fronts, with Altman's OpenAI and Musk's xAI increasingly competing in the AI space.

