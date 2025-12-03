Ross Gerber Predicts Advancements At Tesla, Waymo Will Save 'Meaningful Amount' Of Lives: 'Exciting Times'

Ross Gerber, co-founder of investment firm Gerber Kawasaki, says that autonomous driving could save lives with the progress in the sector reported by Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Waymo, as well as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) .

AVs Can Save ‘Meaningful Amount' Of Lives, Says Ross Gerber

Taking to the social media platform X on Tuesday, the investor hailed the progress made by autonomous driving companies in the U.S., like Tesla and Waymo. "We are at the beginning of the era," Gerber said, adding that autonomous vehicles will start "saving a meaningful amount of lives," following the advancements in AV technology. "Exciting times!" Gerber said at the end of the post.

Gerber Hails Waymo, Shares Issue With FSD

The comments come as Gerber recently hailed Waymo as the leader in autonomous driving technology. "Waymo is well ahead in the robotaxi business and getting further by the week," he said in a recent post on social media, hailing the company's operations, which, according to the investor, were scaling up "rapidly."

Gerber also praised Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, hailing it as a "big step up" with its new updates from the previous iterations. However, the investor highlighted that the system was still dealing with mapping issues, adding that the problem has become something that “needs to be addressed.”

Tesla's Planned FSD European Expansion

Tesla, on the other hand, is offering free Supervised FSD rides to customers across multiple countries in Europe, like Germany, France and Italy, through the end of December. The free FSD rides come ahead of a planned expansion of the technology in the region next year.

Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric, while offering satisfactory Quality and Growth, but poor Value. Tesla also has a favourable price trend in the Medium and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Price Action: TSLA slipped 0.21% to $429.24 at Market close, further declining 0.32% to $427.85 in the After-hours session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock