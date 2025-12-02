Days After Praising Tesla's FSD, Ross Gerber Now Highlights Key Issue With EV Giant's Self-Driving Technology: '...Needs To Be Addressed'

Investor Ross Gerber, co-founder of investment firm Gerber Kawasaki, has outlined a key issue with Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Full Self-Driving (FSD) system.

Mapping Issues Remain A Challenge For Tesla

Sharing his views in a post on the social media platform X on Monday, the investor highlighted a key issue with the technology. "Tesla FSD only works as well as the maps it uses," Gerber said in the post. He added that the problem has become something that "needs to be addressed."

Grok's Take On Tesla Vs Waymo

Gerber also reposted a response from Elon Musk-led xAI's artificial intelligence model Grok, which was asked to compare mapping data from Tesla and Robotaxi rival Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Waymo.

Grok outlined in its response that Tesla "uses crowd-sourced data from its vehicle fleet to generate and update maps dynamically for FSD," while Waymo relied on "high-definition maps created via LiDAR and sensors."

The model also outlined that while Waymo's methods offer better accuracy, Tesla's methods facilitate "wider potential deployment."

Gerber's Past FSD Praise

The comments come as Gerber recently praised the FSD system's latest updates, which provided improvements over its previous iterations. However, Gerber highlighted mapping issues with the technology.

He also questioned when Tesla would take liability away from the driver, adding that doing so "would be a major admission of progress" on the EV giant's part. "Tesla taking the risk changes it to a level 3 or above system," Gerber said, while acknowledging that the FSD was still at Level 2 autonomy.

Tesla FSD European Deployment

The EV giant, meanwhile, is offering free Supervised FSD rides to customers across multiple countries in Europe, like Germany, France and Italy, ahead of the planned deployment of the technology in the region next year.

Elsewhere, the EV giant’s sales continue to decline in Europe, with Tesla reporting 6,964 new registrations during October in the European market, which illustrates a 48.5% YoY decline from the same period last year.

