Elon Musk's Tesla Is Offering Free FSD Rides To Customers In Europe Ahead Of February 2026 Deployment

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is offering free Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) rides to customers across multiple countries in Europe ahead of the planned deployment of the technology in the region next year.

Germany, Italy, France To Get Free FSD Rides

The company will offer free FSD till the end of the year, as the official Tesla events page showcased on Thursday. The events will take place across German cities like Hannover, Berlin, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Cologne, Hamburg and more.

Cities in France include Lyon, the French capital of Paris, Lille, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Nantes and more, while Italian cities include Rome, Milan, Bologna, Verona and more.

"Our team will take you on a ride-along, showing how Full Self-Driving (Supervised) works in real road conditions," Tesla said in the event description. The company also shared that the customers would be placed in the passenger seat and one Tesla employee would be in the driver's seat.

RDW Weighs In On Tesla FSD, Ross Gerber Left Impressed

The RDW (Netherlands Vehicle Authority) confirmed that it was collaborating with Tesla to seek regulatory approval for the company's FSD technology to be deployed in the region. The authority also corroborated the automaker's timeline of February 2026, but refused to divulge any further information, citing sensitive marketing data.

Meanwhile, Tesla shareholder Ross Gerber, who is also the co-founder of investment firm Gerber Kawasaki, praised the FSD v14.2's updates, hailing its improvements over previous iterations of the technology.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had earlier hinted at the possibility of Tesla achieving unsupervised autonomy with the FSD v14.3 update, calling it the technology's final puzzle piece in a post on the social media platform X.

Tesla Sales Fall

Tesla's sales continued to decline in Europe, with the EV giant reporting 6,964 new registrations during October in the European market, representing a 48.5% YoY decline from October 2024. Tesla’s YTD registrations in the region clocked in at 180,688 units from January to October, a 29.6% YoY decline from the same period last year.

Price Action: TSLA surged 1.71% to $426.58 at market close, according to Benzinga Pro data.

