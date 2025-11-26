Tesla Investor, Airbnb Co-Founder Joe Gebbia Calls Tesla Vehicles Robot On Wheels

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Board member and Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) co-founder Joe Gebbia says that the EV giant's vehicles are like robots.

Teslas Are Robots

Taking to the social media platform X on Tuesday, Gebbia quoted a post by a user who praised the EV giant's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system. "It's an intelligent robot that happens to be on wheels and can take you places safely," the investor said in his post.

Recent accounts shared by Tesla vehicle owners point towards the safety and self-driving capabilities of the vehicles, with an owner suggesting that a Tesla on FSD drove itself to a hospital when the owner's wife was in labor and the owner couldn't get to her in time.

Another Tesla owner shared an incident where her Tesla protected her and her 3-year-old son during a head-on collision and she was also able to send the footage of the crash to her attorney, as well as the authorities, after extracting it from the vehicle's Sentry mode.

Elon Musk Teases Final Puzzle Piece Amid EU Expansion

The comments follow Tesla CEO Elon Musk teasing unsupervised FSD after the technology's v14.3 update, calling it the final puzzle piece to the technology. The billionaire had also shared that he had earlier offered FSD to legacy automakers via licensing deals, but they either refused or the deployment scales didn't match with Musk and Tesla's expectations.

Elsewhere, the technology is all set to expand to Europe as RDW (Netherlands Vehicle Authority) confirmed the expected February 2026 timeline for the technology in the region.

Price Action: TSLA surged 0.39% to $419.40 at market close, but slipped 0.07% to $419.10 during after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

