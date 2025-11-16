Tesla Model Y Owner Says Safety Systems Protected Her, 3-Year-Old In Head-On Crash

A Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y owner reported that the vehicle’s safety systems protected her and her 3-year-old son during a head-on collision.

Airbag Deployment Limits Injuries

According to the Reddit post by the owner, all of the car's airbags deployed during the collision. The driver sustained a broken arm and multiple burns and bruises from the airbags, while her 3-year-old son, secured in a car seat, suffered only a minor scratch on his chin from the chest belt.

Sentry Footage Access

The owner shared crash footage with the police and her attorney after successfully retrieving it from her external hard drive, which is connected to Tesla’s Sentry Mode.

After the collision, her Tesla key card and mobile app stopped functioning, making it impossible for her to get into the car at the tow yard.

Model Y Product Updates

In October, Tesla unveiled a new Model Y variant that retailed for $39,990. The updated Model Y and Model 3 versions, according to an analyst, lacked uniqueness and excitement.

Previous Model Y Crash Litigation

A lawsuit involving a fatal 2021 crash involving a Model Y was settled by Tesla in April. The lawsuit asserted that the crash was caused by the vehicle’s abrupt acceleration.

Stock Performance

The stock of the Elon Musk-led EV giant is up 6.61% year to date.

Tesla trades within a 52-week range of $214.25 to $488.54 and has a market cap of $1.27 trillion.

With a Momentum in the 76th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TSLA is experiencing short-term consolidation along with medium and long-term upward movement. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

