Elon Musk Says This Would Be The 'Last Puzzle Piece' That Could Usher In Unsupervised Autonomy For Tesla Vehicles

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said that the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology's latest update could give the EV giant a major autonomous boost.

The ‘Last' Puzzle Piece

On Saturday, Musk took to the social media platform X to respond to a post by influencer Devin Olsen, who had shared in detail his experiences with the FSD latest v14 update, calling it smooth and praising its refinement over previous versions.

"14.3 is where the last big piece of the puzzle finally lands," Musk said in his post. Musk's comments could tease Unsupervised FSD's arrival, which has been alluded to by Musk during Tesla's Q3 earnings call, where the billionaire reiterated that Robotaxis in Austin would go driverless by the end of the year.

FSD V14 Receives Praise, Possible European Expansion?

The comments come as the FSD system's latest update has garnered praise from experts like Ross Gerber, co-founder of investment firm Gerber Kawasaki, who called it a "big step up" from the previous iteration. Despite the praise, Gerber did highlight some mapping issues with the technology.

Meanwhile, Tesla bull and Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas had earlier reaffirmed his bullish views on Tesla's FSD, saying that the company had "solved" autonomous driving, predicting revenues of over $1.2 billion for the EV giant through FSD. Investor Gary Black of the Future Fund LLC also praised Tesla's FSD v14 for its improvements.

Tesla is also reportedly eyeing an expansion in the European market in 2026 after the EV giant said it has been conducting FSD demonstrations with regulators in several countries within the European Union.

FSD Still Has Hurdles

The Dawn Project founder, Dan O’Dowd, slammed Musk and Tesla after he posted a video on X, which showcased a Tesla Robotaxi safety driver apparently asleep behind the wheel as the car was driving itself, only to wake up after the driver attention alarm went off.

The technology has also been under scrutiny by NHTSA, which launched an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles after reviewing multiple incidents of traffic violations and accidents involving the automaker's cars while on either the FSD or Autopilot systems.

Price Action: TSLA, despite sliding 1.05 to $391.01 at market close on Friday, surged 0.70% to $393.83 during after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

