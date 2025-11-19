TSLA Stock Gains After-Hours After Trump Says His Tax Bill Offers Deductions On Tesla Cars: 'You're So Lucky I'm With You Elon'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares surged 1.61% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after President Trump said that his administration has offered middle-income Americans deductions on interest on EV purchases, including Tesla vehicles, as part of the Big, Beautiful Bill.

Check out the current price of TSLA stock here.

Deductions On Loans

Speaking at the U.S.-Saudi investment forum on Wednesday, Trump highlighted that "middle-income people" weren't really aware of the deductions. "We're giving them a deduction on the interest if they buy a nice Tesla car," Trump said, adding that the company's CEO, Elon Musk, was "lucky" that Trump was with him.

He also spoke of a "mandate" that everyone in the U.S. would need to have an electric car by 2030, but added that even Musk found it to be "ridiculous." Trump also clarified that the deduction wasn't exclusive to Tesla vehicles and applied to all EVs, calling it an "unbelievable boon for car sales."

Musk Thanks Trump

Musk, in a post on X on Wednesday, thanked Trump for everything that “he has done” for the U.S. and the world.

Trump's Deductions Explained

The deductions are part of the administration's Big, Beautiful Bill Act, outlining that taxpayers can deduct up to $10,000 annually in interest on the vehicle loan till 2028, provided that the vehicle had final assembly in the U.S.

The deduction is applicable for singles with income up to $100,000 annually and $200,000 annually for couples. Should the income exceed $100,000, the amount that can be deducted decreases by $200 for every $1,000 above the limit.

Trump's Anti-EV Stance, Automakers Scale Back Electric Efforts

The Trump administration has taken a series of pro-ICE-powered vehicle decisions, including the end of the $7,500 Federal EV Credit applicable to all EV purchases, on September 30 this year.

The Trump administration also announced relaxed Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) norms, which removes any legal pressure on automakers to meet emissions norms and makes the need to buy ZEV credits redundant.

Meanwhile, automakers like Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) and General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) have scaled back their EV efforts, with Ford CEO Jim Farley predicting that EV adoption in the U.S. would be at around 5% as the automaker is reportedly pulling the plug on the F-150 Lightning EV production.

GM, too, signalled that there was a significant demand pullback for EVs in the U.S. following the Trump administration's policy changes. The company also recently announced it took a $1.6 billion charge related to EVs.

Tesla Sales Falling

Tesla Inc. sales, meanwhile, are declining across multiple countries worldwide. The automaker’s sales fell 36% YoY in October, as the company reported 26,000 units sold in the country.

Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai sold over 61,497 units of the Model Y SUV and the Model 3 Sedan, including exports, in October, a 9.9% decline from last year.

Tesla scores well on Momentum and Quality metrics, while offering satisfactory Growth, but poor Value. Tesla also has a favourable price trend in the Medium and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Price Action: TSLA surged 0.68% to $403.99 at market close, and surged 1.61% to $410.50 during after-hours trading.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock