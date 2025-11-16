Apple Announces Major Changes: New iPhone Models and Altered Release Schedule

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has announced plans to roll out three new iPhone models within the next three years, marking a major transformation in the history of the device. Furthermore, the tech giant is also altering its iPhone release schedule.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest “Power On" report revealed that Apple is reinforcing its commitment to its flagship product, despite criticisms of over-dependence on the iPhone and perceived lagging in areas like artificial intelligence.

The company launched the all-new iPhone Air and redesigned iPhone 17 Pros in September, initiating a period of transformation that will continue with the first foldable iPhone next fall and a new high-end model in 2027.

The forthcoming high-end model will boast a curved glass screen and a camera concealed under the display. Apple is also modifying its iPhone release schedule, moving away from the traditional annual fall unveiling.

The company plans to reveal three high-end models in fall 2026, followed by the release of the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and potentially a refreshed iPhone Air six months later.

The revised schedule aims to distribute revenue throughout the year, alleviate pressure on employees and manufacturing partners, and prevent premium and budget models from undermining each other’s marketing.

It also provides Apple with multiple opportunities each year to counter new releases from competitors like Samsung Electronics Co.

Apple also has major updates planned for its smart home devices, Macs, and iPads in the first half of 2026, with new Apple Watches and more Macs slated for the second half.

This announcement signifies a strategic shift for Apple, as it seeks to diversify its revenue streams and stay competitive in the ever-evolving tech market.

The new release schedule and product updates are expected to provide a more consistent revenue flow, reduce operational stress, and offer a robust response to competitor product launches.

