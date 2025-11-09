Elon Musk Admits Targets To Achieve His $1 Trillion Compensation Are 'Tall Order'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Sunday acknowledged that achieving the market capitalization target for the EV giant and reaching the operational goals outlined as part of his $1 trillion compensation package is a "tall order."

Difficult Goals

In a post on X, Musk emphasized the difficulty of reaching these targets, which include specific earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) goals.

He said anyone in the public can join him for the ride by investing in the Tesla stock.

"There will inevitably be some bumps along the way, but, with a truly immense amount of work, I think these goals can be accomplished," he said in the post.

What Are The Targets?

To achieve the maximum compensation valued at nearly $1 trillion, Musk would have to achieve several targets for Tesla.

This includes the delivery of 20 million vehicles, a million Robotaxis in operation, selling a million Optimus humanoid robots, 10 million active Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions, $400 billion in EBITDA, and Tesla's market capitalization reaching $8.5 trillion

Musk's Trillionaire Ambitions

Tesla shareholders approved a trillion-dollar pay package for Musk on Nov. 6, which received over 75% approval. This package is tied to ambitious goals that could make Musk the first-ever trillionaire if achieved.

During the same shareholder meeting, Musk announced plans to unveil the Roadster in 2026 and expand the company’s robotaxi program. These initiatives highlight Tesla’s commitment to innovation and growth, potentially increasing its appeal to investors.

The approval of Musk’s pay package has sparked diverse reactions. While some critics view it as an example of oligarchy, supporters see it as a decisive statement of confidence in Musk’s leadership. Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies Inc., congratulated Musk, noting the strong support from Tesla investors.

