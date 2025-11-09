Tesla Starts Offering Rentals Beginning At $60 A Day: FSD, Free Charging Included

Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has started offering rentals from its San Diego Miramar location, allowing customers to explore the vehicle’s features, including supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD), for up to a week.

How Much Does The Rental Cost?

Rentals begin at $60 per day, with a minimum duration of three days and a maximum of seven. During the rental period, charging is complimentary at any Supercharger station. The rental program runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 2025.

Renters must be at least 21 years old, possess a valid U.S. driver’s license, and provide a credit card hold along with proof of current automobile insurance. The vehicle must remain within state lines, and a $30 fee applies if returned with less than 50% charge.

Buyers Get Credits

Customers who decide to purchase a Tesla within seven days of their rental may receive a credit of up to $250 towards their purchase. The credit amount depends on the rental duration.

Interested individuals can schedule their rental through Tesla’s official website.

Promoting Teslas Through Rentals

The launch of Tesla’s rental program at the San Diego Miramar location is part of a broader strategy by the EV giant to promote its vehicles.

Previously, Musk encouraged potential buyers to rent Teslas through Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ), despite Hertz’s plans to reduce its EV fleet due to high repair costs.

Additionally, Musk envisions a future where Tesla owners can earn income by adding their vehicles to a robotaxi fleet, akin to a mix of Airbnb and Uber. However, analysts have expressed skepticism about the willingness of Tesla owners to participate in such a program.

This also comes days after the company's shareholders approved a historic $1 trillion compensation package for Musk.

