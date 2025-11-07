Tesla To Reveal Roadster In 2026, Expands Robotaxi Program To New Cities And More: Here's What You Need To Know

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shared a comprehensive list of updates at the company's annual shareholder meeting, which saw the investors approve CEO Elon Musk's trillion-dollar pay package.

Tesla Roadster To Be Revealed Next Year

Musk, while addressing investors at the meeting on Thursday, revealed that the automaker will reveal the Roadster in 2026. "We are tentatively aiming for April 1st," Musk said, adding that production for the Roadster would be "12-18 months after" the unveil.

Interestingly, a recent report suggested that the Tesla Roadster was still three years away from production and could sport a 2-seater design. Musk had earlier called the product unveiling "unforgettable" and hinted at the Roadster possibly having some kind of hovering capabilities.

Tesla Robotaxi Expansion, Cybercab Production

On the Robotaxi front, Musk shared that the automaker was expanding its Robotaxi service to Dallas, Miami, Phoenix and Las Vegas, though Tesla failed to provide an exact timeline for the rollout. The CEO also expects regulatory approval for the Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology in Europe by 2026.

Musk had earlier said during the investors' call that Tesla would remove the onboard safety operator from the Austin Robotaxi by the end of the year.

Musk also shared that the Cybercab will begin production in 2026. It's worth noting that the company had recently posted multiple job openings for Cybercab's production at the Gigafactory in Texas. A Cybercab prototype was also recently spotted testing on the open road in California.

Semi Updates

On the Semi, Tesla shared a new, updated design language for the truck. The Semi will also start production in 2026 and comes with increased payload capacity and efficiency. The Semi will offer 500 miles of range and support 1.2 MW charging.

Tesla's Semi head, Dan Priestly, had earlier hailed the company's partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) freight division, saying that it would drive up EV adoption.

