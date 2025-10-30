Tesla Recalls Over 6,000 Cybertrucks For Faulty Off-Road Lightbar

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has recalled several units of the Cybertruck over an issue with the all-electric pickup truck's off-road lightbar.

Lightbar May Detach, Says Tesla

The company issued the recall on Thursday, citing an issue with a "service-installed off-road lightbar." The company said in its acknowledgment to NHTSA that "an incorrect surface primer may have been used to attach the lightbar to the windshield, causing the light bar to loosen and detach."

The affected models include over 6,197 units of the Cybertruck Model Year 2024. The company will replace the faulty accessory free of charge or install an additional mechanical attachment, the acknowledgement said.

Cybertruck Sales Fell Almost 63% As Tesla Delivers Record Q3 Performance

The news comes as Tesla Cybertruck's sales fell 62.6% YoY in the third quarter of 2025 as Tesla sold over 5,385 units of the EV pickup. Tesla had anticipated a 250,000 annual production capacity for the Cybertruck, according to the company's CEO, Elon Musk.

Despite the poor Cybertruck sales, Tesla delivered over 497,099 vehicles in the third quarter, a record for the company. The deliveries mainly comprised Model Y and Model 3 units.

Ford Pauses F-150 Lightning Production

Meanwhile, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) paused the production of the U.S.'s best-selling EV pickup truck, the Ford F-150 Lightning, citing aluminium shortages as well as profitability concerns as demand for EVs falls after President Donald Trump ended the Federal EV credit.

