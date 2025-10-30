Tesla Cybercab To Make APAC Debut At China's Annual Import Expo In Shanghai — Optimus Could Also Be Showcased

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is planning to showcase the Cybercab at China's Annual Import Expo in Shanghai as the highly awaited autonomous vehicle inches closer to production, with new job listings announced by the EV giant.

Cybercab To Debut In Asia Pacific Next Month

The company will showcase its Cybercab at the expo, which will run from November 5 to November 10. Tesla's Vice President Tao Lin announced the decision on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Thursday. The company could also reportedly showcase its Optimus humanoid robot at the expo.

The company hasn't confirmed whether the Cybercab would hit the Chinese roads in the future. Tesla currently sells the Model Y, Model 3, Model S, Model X, as well as the six-seater Model Y L.

Cybercab With A Steering Wheel, Roadster Production

The news comes as Tesla Board Chair Robyn Denholm shared that the company could add a steering wheel and pedals to the Cybercab to comply with safety regulations, as well as hinted that the Cybercab could be Tesla's Model 2, an affordable vehicle in the Tesla lineup.

Tesla is also reportedly looking to hire people to help with the production of its highly anticipated Roadster, as a new job listing shared by the company details a position for a battery engineer to work with the Roadster's production.

Photo: Shutterstock