Tesla Stock Climbs On Record Q3 Deliveries

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are in the spotlight Thursday morning after the company announced record vehicle deliveries and energy deployments for the third quarter of 2025. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The Austin-based automaker delivered 497,099 vehicles, a new company record. Total production for the quarter was 447,450 vehicles. The Model 3/Y line accounted for the vast majority of these figures, with 481,166 vehicles delivered and 435,826 produced.

In addition to vehicle sales, Tesla also deployed a record 12.5 GWh of energy storage products.

Tesla’s full financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, October 22. Based on analyst consensus data, Tesla is expected to report an EPS of 45 cents and quarterly revenue of $25.23 billion.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting the stock’s recent performance, Benzinga Edge rankings give Tesla a high Momentum score of 89.97.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were down 0.6% at $456.70 at the time of publication Thursday, paring earlier gains according to Benzinga Pro.

