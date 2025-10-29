Elon Musk Takes Aim At Wikipedia With Launch Of Grokipedia — Promises 'The Whole Truth' As AI-Powered Encyclopedia Sparks Debate

Elon Musk has unveiled Grokipedia, a new AI-powered encyclopedia he says will deliver "the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth," setting up a direct challenge to Wikipedia, which he has long criticized for ideological bias.

Musk Says Grokipedia Will Only Pursue The Truth

The xAI-backed project went live this week at Grokipedia.com, featuring a minimalist design and more than 885,000 articles.

Musk said on X, formerly Twitter, that the platform's goal is absolute truthfulness, even if perfection is unattainable.

"The goal of Grok and Grokipedia.com is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. We will never be perfect, but we shall nonetheless strive towards that goal," Musk wrote.

The billionaire has previously blasted Wikipedia for being full of propaganda and urged users to stop donating to the nonprofit Wikimedia Foundation.

See Also: AMD, Nvidia, Broadcom’s Combined Value Surges 1000% In Just Three Years — And Bulls Want More

Wikimedia Foundation Responds, Questions Transparency

In a statement Tuesday, the Wikimedia Foundation said it is still "in the process of understanding how Grokipedia works," but highlighted that Wikipedia's strengths lie in its "transparent policies, rigorous volunteer oversight" and continuous improvement, reported the Associated Press.

Some Grokipedia pages appear to have borrowed from Wikipedia entries, but with fewer citations and a distinctly different editorial tone.

A comparison of the George Floyd entries on both sites sparked viral debate online, with one user claiming Grokipedia's version was "far superior" and free of ideology.

Grokipedia Is Built On xAI's Grok Model

Reports suggest Grokipedia is powered by the same Grok language model behind Musk's chatbot on X. Musk positioned the project as part of his broader campaign to create AI systems that resist political or cultural bias.

While Wikipedia boasts more than 7 million English articles, Grokipedia remains in its early stages — but it's already igniting fierce discussions about truth, bias and who gets to define knowledge in the age of AI.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO via Shutterstock