Elon Musk Says xAI Is Building 'Grokipedia' To Replace Wikipedia: 'Will Be A Massive Improvement'

On Tuesday, Elon Musk said his xAI startup is building a rival to Wikipedia, called "Grokipedia," which he stated will be a "massive improvement" over the popular online encyclopedia.

Musk Introduces The Idea Of Grokipedia

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Musk said, "We are building Grokipedia. @xAI will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe."

His announcement followed comments by White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks, who wrote that "Wikipedia is hopelessly biased."

He went on to allege that "an army of left-wing activists" controls the platform's biographies while resisting what he described as reasonable edits.

Sacks warned that the issue is compounded by Wikipedia's prominence in Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google search rankings and its use as a training source for artificial intelligence models, which he argued poses a "huge problem."

Larry Sanger Raises Concerns

The discussion ignited after Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger spoke with Tucker Carlson in an interview.

During the interview, Sanger said that the intelligence agencies have long manipulated Wikipedia content to shape public opinion.

"Wikipedia is like just a gold mine for the intelligence agencies of the world," Sanger said, warning that its influence on public perception is immense.

Wikipedia's Own Controversies

Musk has frequently criticized Wikipedia, accusing it of being "woke" and calling for it to be defunded.

Wikipedia has also faced internal backlash. In June 2025, it paused a trial of AI-generated summaries after its editor community argued the feature risked undermining the site's credibility.

Previously, Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales criticized Musk's management of X, saying it fueled trolls and drove away serious users.

