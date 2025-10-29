OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reaffirmed his company's commitment to California after Attorney General Rob Bonta approved its revised recapitalization plan, ending months of talks over its structure and safety commitments.

Altman Says OpenAI Refused To ‘Threaten To Leave’ California

In a post on X Tuesday, Altman wrote, "California is my home, and I love it here, and when I talked to Attorney General Bonta two weeks ago I made clear that we were not going to do what those other companies do and threaten to leave if sued."

He added, "We really wanted to figure this out and are really happy about where it all landed."

Bonta Secures Concessions On AI Safety And Charitable Oversight

Bonta's office shared a press release on Tuesday confirming it would not oppose OpenAI's recapitalization plan after more than a year of investigation into its structure and governance.

"We secured concessions that ensure charitable assets are used for their intended purpose, safety will be prioritized, as well as a commitment that OpenAI will remain right here in California," Bonta said.

"California companies can grow and thrive and protect our people at the same time."

AI Giants Split Over Safety As Microsoft Rejects Erotica And OpenAI Expands

Bonta's office shared a press release earlier in September stating that Bonta and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings had met with OpenAI to address reports of harmful interactions between AI chatbots and children.

Bonta, who was investigating OpenAI's restructuring, said he was "horrified" by incidents involving minors, including a California child who died by suicide after using a chatbot.

He emphasized that OpenAI's mission to "benefit all of humanity" must start with protecting children, warning that innovation cannot come at the expense of safety.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) set itself apart by refusing to create "simulated erotica" for its chatbots, with AI chief Mustafa Suleyman warning that such technology was "very dangerous" and not something the company would pursue.

The move highlighted growing tension between Microsoft and OpenAI, once close partners, as OpenAI announced plans to allow erotica and other adult content on ChatGPT for verified users beginning in December.

Altman said the update aimed to "treat adult users like adults" while adding new safety and age verification systems.

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban criticized the decision, warning it could backfire by weakening safety standards.

Meanwhile, AI researcher Gary Marcus compared the current AI boom to historical bubbles, cautioning that companies relying too heavily on risky models could face serious setbacks.

As Microsoft doubles down on restraint and OpenAI leans into user freedom, the split reflects a deeper divide over how far artificial intelligence should go in mirroring human behavior.

Photo Courtesy: Mijansk786 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.







