Microsoft's AI Chief Criticizes ChatGPT's Erotica Features Despite $13 Billion OpenAI Investment

In a move that sets it apart from competitors, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has chosen not to develop “simulated erotica” for its chatbot users.

During a summit last week, Microsoft’s AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman warned that such capabilities could pose significant risks, stating, “That's just not a service we're going to provide.”

The differing approaches to AI chatbot erotica come as Microsoft and OpenAI, once partners, have begun to drift apart. OpenAI recently inked a $300 billion computing deal with Oracle, a Microsoft competitor, despite receiving $13 billion in investments from Microsoft since 2019.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is developing its own AI software, including Copilot, an AI assistant for its Windows operating system and Edge web browser, set for release this fall.

"You can already see it with some of these avatars and people leaning into the kind of sexbot, erotica direction. This is very dangerous, and I think we should be making conscious decisions to avoid those kinds of things," Suleyman added and as quoted by Fortune.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk suggested that xAI’s AI bot, Grok, could serve as a companion for subscribers. Similarly, OpenAI’s Sam Altman has also announced that ChatGPT would soon generate erotic content for verified adult users.

Suleyman has previously expressed concerns about machine consciousness, arguing that AI systems that mimic human language and behavior make them more difficult to regulate and serve humans effectively.

The divergence in strategies between Microsoft and its competitors highlights the ongoing debate about the ethical implications of AI technology.

As AI continues to evolve, companies are grappling with how to balance innovation with potential risks.

Microsoft’s decision to avoid erotica chatbots reflects its commitment to prioritizing safety and ethical considerations in its AI development.

