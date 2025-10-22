Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has advanced its global autonomous driving ambitions by announcing a strategic partnership between its ride-hailing subsidiary, Apollo Go, and PostBus, the principal public transport operator of Swiss Post.

This collaboration is set to launch “AmiGo,” an on-demand autonomous mobility service in Eastern Switzerland, strategically covering the cantons of St. Gallen, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, and Appenzell Innerrhoden.

The service will integrate Apollo Go’s specialized autonomous technology into PostBus’s local operations. A pilot fleet will deploy Apollo Go's latest Level 4 autonomous RT6 vehicles, customized for the AmiGo platform.

Deployment Timeline and Operational Phases

The rollout follows a structured, phased timeline, with initial test runs, focused on route mapping without passengers but with safety drivers, scheduled to begin in December 2025.

By mid-2026, pilot operations will expand to a select group of users, still accompanied by safety drivers, with driverless trials expected to commence later that year.

Full-scale, regular operations are anticipated by the first quarter of 2027, provided all stringent safety and quality standards are successfully met.

Upon launch, customers will be able to book rides through a mobile app, opting for either private trips or carpooling. This Swiss venture is a key facet of Apollo Go's aggressive global expansion strategy.

The company currently operates a fully driverless fleet of over 1,000 vehicles, having completed more than 14 million rides across 16 cities, including major hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Hong Kong.

Financial Performance and Competitive Landscape

Baidu's stock has performed robustly year-to-date, gaining over 41% and significantly outperforming the Nasdaq 100 index's 20% return, driven largely by its strategic pivot toward its artificial intelligence (AI) businesses.

The move into international autonomous mobility places it in increasing competition with global rivals. Discussing a primary competitor, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives noted that key topics for Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) upcoming third-quarter earnings call included its "Robotaxi rollout across the U.S. and volume production trajectory for Cybercabs/Optimus in 2026."

Ives further emphasized Tesla's focus on expanding autonomous ride-hailing services, highlighting ongoing testing of Cybercabs in Texas and adjustments to onboard safety operators to comply with self-driving regulations.

BIDU Price Action: Baidu shares were trading lower by 0.71% to $118.30 at last check Wednesday.

