Elon Musk Says X Messages Are Fully Encrypted With No 'AWS Dependencies' Or Advertising Hooks

On Tuesday, Elon Musk said that X, formerly Twitter, is fully encrypted, free from ads and operates independently of Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services.

X Messaging Designed For Privacy

In a post on X, Musk wrote that messages on the platform are "fully encrypted with no advertising hooks or strange ‘AWS dependencies' such that I can't read your messages even if someone put a gun to my head."

He added that users can also send files and make audio or video calls through the service.

Musk's Dig At AWS Outage Impact

The tech mogul's comments follow an Amazon AWS outage that temporarily disrupted websites and apps worldwide on Monday.

This included websites and apps like Reddit, Robinhood, Snapchat and government platforms in the U.K., such as Gov.uk and HM Revenue & Customs.

The outage was traced to a DNS resolution failure in AWS's DynamoDB service at its Northern Virginia data center, affecting EC2, Lambda and RDS services.

Previously, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) cited the AWS outage as an example of why Big Tech needs stricter oversight, arguing that failures at major tech companies can disrupt critical services worldwide.

Musk's Broader Privacy Advocacy

Musk has been a vocal advocate for end-to-end encryption. In 2022, before acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, he called for fully encrypted direct messages similar to Signal to ensure user security.

He previously criticized Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) WhatsApp over alleged privacy breaches, reinforcing his push for secure messaging on social platforms.

