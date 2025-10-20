Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook lauded Chinese app developers for their significant role in the company’s innovation ecosystem.

Cook Praises China's Vibrant App Developers

Cook expressed his admiration for the Chinese app developers in an interview with China Daily on Saturday. He described the developer economy in China as “vibrant and dynamic,” adding that it serves as a reflection of the country’s overall pace of development. “…the output is just jaw dropping.” Cook said.

When asked about the significance of the Chinese app developers in Apple’s innovation ecosystem, Cook replied they are “hugely important.”

He emphasized their storytelling, graphics, and overall creativity. Speaking about the global influence of Chinese games and cultural apps, Cook stated that these factors contribute to one of the most creative cultures and ecosystems globally, driving international demand for Chinese games.

“There’s no surprise that the games are doing well,” he added.

When questioned about Apple’s plans to support Chinese app developers in expanding globally, Cook highlighted the App Store’s presence in 175 markets worldwide and the company’s provision of various developer frameworks and tools.

Apple Strengthens China Ties Amid App Store Growth

Cook’s remarks come amidst Apple’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its ties with China. Earlier this month, Cook pledged to increase investments in China during a visit to the country, despite the looming threat of tariffs by President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Apple’s App Store has been a significant driver of the company’s growth, with a 10% revenue increase in the September quarter. This growth has been attributed to a shift in revenue mix and stronger monetization, indicating a healthy long-term trend.

Moreover, Apple’s recent success in China has been seen as a sign of the company’s renewed competitiveness in the region, with analysts warning of potential challenges for Chinese rival Xiaomi Corp. (OTC:XIACF) (OTC:XIACY).

As per data released on Monday, China's economy slowed sharply in the third quarter, with GDP growth falling to 4.8% from 5.2% in the previous quarter, amid trade tensions and weakening domestic demand. However, exports remained resilient as Chinese companies shifted sales to other global markets.

