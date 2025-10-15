Apple iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max Ship Times Stay Stable Globally: Analyst

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max maintain stable global lead times, while the iPhone Air remains widely available with nearly all configurations in stock.

According to the Bank of America Securities analyst, strong demand and regional differences continue to shape Apple's iPhone 17 shipments, with the Pro Max seeing longer lead times in China and the Air launching there this week, signaling robust interest across markets.

Bank of America Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating on Apple with a price forecast of $270.

Mohan observed that iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max lead times have remained stable over the past two weeks.

As of October 13, global average ship times stand at 13 days for the iPhone 17 Pro and 20 days for the Pro Max.

In the U.S., carriers are delivering faster than Apple's website indicates, with Pro models averaging six days and Pro Max models averaging 13 days, ahead of Apple's estimated 2–3 weeks.

The analyst underscored that Apple's strong capital returns, potential leadership in AI at the edge, and optionality from new products and markets support a Buy rating.

He stated that iPhone 17 ship dates remain longer than in prior years, which he associated with robust demand or slightly lower production.

U.S. carrier websites showed an average ship time of seven days compared to 2–3 weeks on Apple's site and an international region average of 18 days.

China Demand

In China, Pro Max lead times extended to 3–4 weeks, roughly one week longer than other regions, while Pro models improved to 1–2 weeks, now lower than other international markets, Mohan said.

The standard iPhone 17 maintains 18-day lead times in China, aligning with other regions, the analyst noted.

The iPhone Air shows strong availability, with a global average shipping time of just one day and nearly all configurations in stock for immediate purchase.

Mohan highlighted that the model's China launch will occur, with pre-orders starting on October 17 and in-store availability beginning on October 22, expecting healthy local demand.

Overall, the analyst emphasizes that lead times, regional differences, and strong U.S. carrier availability suggest continued robust demand for Apple's new iPhone lineup.

Mohan projected Apple's fiscal 2025 sales of $416.04 billion.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were up 0.84% at $249.86 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

