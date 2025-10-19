Weekend Round-Up: Ford And BYD Recall Vehicles, Tesla Insurance Expands, Waymo Targets London And Starlink Wi-Fi Takes Flight

The auto industry has been buzzing this past week.

From massive vehicle recalls to the expansion of insurance services and autonomous ride-hailing, here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Ford Recalls Over 680,000 Vehicles

Ford Motor Co. has announced a recall of more than 680,000 vehicles across various models in the U.S. due to a range of issues. This marks the latest in a series of recalls issued by the Michigan-based automaker in 2025.

BYD Recalls Over 115,000 Vehicles

Chinese EV giant BYD Co. Ltd. has recalled over 115,783 units of the BYD Tang and Yuan Pro vehicles due to design defects and battery issues. The recall was announced by China’s State Administration for Market Regulation.

Tesla Insurance Expands to New State

Tesla Inc. is set to expand its insurance services to a new state for the first time in three years. With an increasing number of Tesla vehicles on the roads across America, the company may be poised to expand the number of states its insurance division operates in.

Waymo Plans London Launch

Alphabet Inc.-owned Waymo announced plans to launch its fully autonomous ride-hailing service in London next year. The service will support London's existing transport network and will be accessible through the Waymo app.

Starlink Wi-Fi On United Airlines Flights

United Airlines Inc. will offer Elon Musk-owned Starlink's WiFi onboard its mainline flights. The carrier shared the update on social media, stating “Lightning-fast Starlink Wi-Fi is now on board our first mainline aircraft.”

