Waymo Eyes London As Next Stop In Global Driverless Expansion

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) owned Waymo said on Wednesday it plans to launch its fully autonomous ride-hailing service in London next year, expanding its global footprint in driverless mobility.

Waymo said its driverless vehicles will support London’s existing transport network, including buses, tube, bike, and pedestrian infrastructure. The service will be accessible through the Waymo app.

The company said it will work with its fleet operations partner, Moove, in the coming months to prepare for the rollout and continue discussions with local and national authorities to secure necessary approvals.

Waymo’s technology has completed more than 100 million fully autonomous miles on public roads in the U.S. and provided over 10 million paid rides.

Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana said, “Waymo is making roads safer and transportation more accessible where we operate. We’ve demonstrated how to responsibly scale fully autonomous ride-hailing, and we can’t wait to expand the benefits of our technology to the United Kingdom.”

The company said it has deep ties to the U.K., with engineering hubs in London and Oxford focusing on advanced simulation for autonomous driving. Waymo also partners with Jaguar Land Rover, whose all-electric I-PACE vehicles equipped with the Waymo Driver are currently providing autonomous rides in the U.S. and operating in Tokyo.

“Boosting the AV sector will increase accessible transport options alongside bringing jobs, investment, and opportunities to the U.K. Cutting edge investment like this will help us deliver our mission to be world-leaders in new technology and spearhead national renewal that delivers real change in our communities,” said Heidi Alexander, Secretary of State for Transport.

Waymo said its vehicles could help London achieve its transport safety goals, citing data showing its technology is involved in five times fewer injury-causing collisions and twelve times fewer pedestrian-related incidents than human drivers.

“The planned introduction of Waymo in the U.K. represents the potential for the dawn of a new era in independent mobility options for blind and partially sighted people,” said Robin Spinks, Head of Inclusive Design at the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

