Ford Issues Massive Recall Of Over 680,000 Vehicles Across Multiple Models: Here's What You Should Know

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) has issued a new recall for more than 680,000 vehicles across various model lines in the U.S. due to a range of issues, marking the latest of several recalls the automaker has issued in 2025.

360-Degree Camera Issue

The Michigan-based automaker, in three separate acknowledgements to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday and Thursday, issued recalls for the affected vehicles in the U.S.

The issues range from a problem with over 291,901 units of 2020-2022 F-250 SD, F-350 SD, and F-450 SD models' 360-degree view camera systems, which may not display a "rearview image properly in certain lighting conditions," Ford said.

Ford had issued a recall for the F-250, 350 and 450 lines of Pickup trucks over a steering column issue recently. Ford had recalled almost 1.1 million vehicles in the past due to a similar issue with the rearview cameras. The NHTSA had said that the issue stemmed from a software error that can cause the camera display to freeze, delay, or fail.

Engine Fire Risks

Ford also issued a recall for 59,006 2016-2019 Lincoln MKC and 2016-2023 Explorer SUVs, as well as 2019-2020 Ford Fusion, the 2019-2024 Ford Ranger and the 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair and Ford Escape. Ford also recalled the 2021-2024 Bronco and Bronco Sport and the 2022-2024 Ford Maverick vehicles.

The recall stems from an issue with the engine's heater block, which could crack and develop a coolant leak, causing a short circuit when the block heater is plugged in, the acknowledgement said.

Seatbelt Anchor Corrosion

Separately, the company recalled over 332,778 units of the Ford Mustang manufactured between 2015-2017 over a seatbelt anchor pretensioner cable issue, which can corrode and break due to water and road salt.

Interestingly, Ford also issued a recall for over 197,432 Mustang Mach E vehicles over an issue with the rear doors, which could trap occupants inside after the front occupants had exited the vehicle.

Ford's Technician Woes

The recall comes as Ford CEO Jim Farley had earlier said that the company was dealing with a technician shortage, with 6,000 bays across Ford dealerships in the U.S. being empty and the average wait time for customer repairs being two weeks, signifying the impact of the shortage on the company's operations.

