Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Walks Back On His Support Of Trump's National Guard Proposal For San Francisco: 'I Sincerely Apologize'

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff issued a public apology on Friday, after previously supporting President Donald Trump's proposal to deploy the National Guard to San Francisco.

Benioff Apologizes, Says National Guard Is Not Needed

In a post on X, Benioff said his earlier remarks were made out of an "abundance of caution" but added that, after discussions with city leaders and residents, he no longer believes military intervention is necessary.

"Having listened closely to my fellow San Franciscans and our local officials—and after the largest and safest Dreamforce in our history—I do not believe the National Guard is needed to address safety in San Francisco," he said.

"My earlier comment came from an abundance of caution around the event, and I sincerely apologize for the concern it caused."

Fallout: Board Resignation And Public Criticism

Benioff's original comments, made in an Oct. 10 New York Times interview, sparked backlash across Silicon Valley.

The billionaire CEO said at the time that the city's police shortage had forced Salesforce to hire 200 additional officers to secure its downtown event.

On Thursday, angel investor Ron Conway resigned from the board of the Salesforce Foundation in response to Benioff's earlier remarks, according to a report by the New York Times.

Laurene Powell Jobs also criticized Benioff in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, accusing him of using his wealth as leverage for political influence.

Trump's Troop Orders Encounter Legal Roadblocks

Trump has already deployed troops to cities including Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Memphis, but legal challenges have blocked similar actions in Chicago and Portland.

In August, he proposed sending troops to San Francisco, criticizing Democratic leadership over the city's condition.

Benioff, in his previous remarks, noted that San Francisco is currently short around 1,000 police officers and suggested that National Guard support could help reduce crime.

Image by Shutterstock