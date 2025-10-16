Gavin Newsom 'Thanks' Trump For Calling Francisco A 'Great City 15 Years Ago'

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Wednesday needled President Donald Trump over fresh talk of sending the National Guard to San Francisco, reminding him that Trump himself had praised the city's past during the years when Newsom was mayor.

Gavin Newsom Mocks Trump With Pointed X Post

"TRUMP: San Francisco was a great city 15 years ago. ME: Why, thank you!" Newsom posted on X, after Trump told reporters he is considering adding San Francisco to the growing list of cities where he has deployed troops over local objections.

Trump, speaking at the White House, called San Francisco "a mess" and said unnamed officials had requested troops.

Trump Earlier Contrasted Present San Francisco With Praised Past

As noted in a SFGate report from August 2024, in recent years, Trump has repeatedly contrasted the city's present with its reputation "10, 15 years ago," at times calling it "one of the best cities in the world." Those remarks referred to the period when Newsom served as mayor and Kamala Harris, the former vice president, was district attorney.

Local and state leaders on Wednesday pushed back, pointing to improving crime metrics and warning of renewed legal fights. Local outlets like the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Trump's comments came hours after San Francisco officials touted public safety gains and Newsom noted that homicides are at a decades-low.

California Vows To Resist Federal Troop Deployment

California signaled it would resist any federal deployment to police city streets. "California will resist any effort by Donald Trump to militarize another American city for his own vanity and deranged fantasies," Newsom spokesperson Diana Crofts-Pelayo said in a statement shared with Politico, adding that the state "doesn't want or need the National Guard to police its streets."

Trump's suggestion comes amid overlapping court battles over his use of Guard forces. A Trump-appointed federal judge in Oregon last weekend extended orders curbing deployments to Portland, while litigation over Los Angeles and Chicago continues.

Trump has floated additional cities before and on Wednesday again said he had "great support in San Francisco" while urging officials to include it "in your next group."

