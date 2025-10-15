Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Hails Release of Israeli Engineer Avinatan Or After Two Years in Hamas Captivity: 'Close Of A Painful Chapter'

On Monday, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang praised the safe release of Avinatan Or, an Israeli engineer who spent more than two years in Hamas captivity.

Nvidia Employee Freed After Two Years in Captivity

Or, an engineer in Nvidia's VLSI group within its networking division was taken hostage along with his partner, Noa Argamani, during Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, reported Fox Business.

Argamani was rescued in June 2024, while Or was freed this week following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas.

In a letter to employees, Huang wrote, "I am profoundly moved and deeply grateful to share that, just moments ago, our colleague, Avinatan Or, was released to the Red Cross in Gaza. After two unimaginable years in Hamas captivity, Avinatan has come home."

Huang Honors Or's Family And Nvidia's Israeli Team

Huang commended Or's mother, Ditza Or, for her "strength, courage and unwavering hope," and said Nvidia's employees in Israel "stood with her in vigil, united in determination that Avinatan would return home safely."

The CEO also acknowledged employees killed in the conflict, including Amit Chayut and Danielle Waldman, the daughter of Mellanox founder Eyal Waldman, whose company Nvidia acquired in 2020.

Huang Praises Trump For Mediating Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

President Donald Trump shared the letter on Truth Social, captioning it, "Jensen Huang: ‘President Trump did the Miracle. We are so proud and grateful.'"

In the letter, Huang had credited Trump for brokering the peace agreement and the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

