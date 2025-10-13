Elon Musk Says xAI's 'MACROHARD' Project Will Be 'Profoundly' Impactful At Massive Scale—Without Direct Hardware Production: 'Much Like Apple'

Elon Musk believes that his “MACROHARD” initiative will have a major impact on a large scale, taking a leaf from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s manufacturing model.

Musk Outlines Vision For AI-driven Software Automation

In a post on X on Sunday, Musk expressed the goal to develop an AI system capable of automating large-scale software development and orchestration, following a model similar to Apple's indirect approach to manufacturing iPhones.

“The @xAI MACROHARD project will be profoundly impactful at an immense scale,” he wrote.

The project is built on the Colossus II supercomputer in Memphis, the world's largest AI cluster powered by millions of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPUs. This project has the potential to revolutionize industries by enabling rapid prototyping and automating workflows—without the need for direct hardware manufacturing.

Musk Ramps Up Hiring for New AI Venture, Macrohard

Musk’s announcement of the MACROHARD project in August follows his previous statements about creating an AI-only software company. He has been ramping up hiring for Macrohard, his newly announced AI software venture, through which he plans to create simulations of software companies like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Musk characterized the project as "very real", implying that software companies like Microsoft, which do not produce physical hardware, could theoretically be entirely simulated using AI. This could potentially revolutionize the software industry, enabling rapid development and deployment of software solutions without the need for physical hardware production.

Just a few weeks later, in September, Musk began ramping up hiring for Macrohard, his newly announced AI software venture. The project was pitched as a “purely AI software company” with a “tongue-in-cheek name.”

Image via Shutterstock

